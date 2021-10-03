Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Short Interest Up 88.6% in September

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,600 shares, an increase of 88.6% from the August 31st total of 202,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 351,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

SMTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on Sierra Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sierra Metals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sierra Metals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 152,934 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 13,113 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 40.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SMTS opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $398.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.78. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $3.92.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $79.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.04 million. Sierra Metals had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Research analysts expect that Sierra Metals will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

