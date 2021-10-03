Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Up 89.9% in September

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a growth of 89.9% from the August 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 571,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SLVRF stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. Silver One Resources has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49.

Separately, Rowe restated a “sell” rating on shares of Silver One Resources in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Silver One Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the operation of its silver assets including Candelaria Silver, Cherokee, Peñasco Quemado, La Frazada, and Pluton projects. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, USA, and Mexico.

