Simplex Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 34,267 ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 2.16% of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BOIL opened at $75.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.24. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $91.00.

