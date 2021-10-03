Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Short Interest Update

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of SKKY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.60. 15,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,821. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. Skkynet Cloud Systems has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $2.50.
About Skkynet Cloud Systems
