Skycoin Price Tops $1.23 on Exchanges (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00002569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $25.90 million and approximately $467,844.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00066405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00104133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.73 or 0.00143133 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,044.28 or 1.00058772 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,408.62 or 0.07098908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

