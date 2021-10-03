Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) vs. Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Financial Analysis

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) and Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Project Angel Parent alerts:

This table compares Project Angel Parent and Smith Micro Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Project Angel Parent $199.34 million 9.68 $9.15 million N/A N/A Smith Micro Software $51.30 million 5.09 $4.16 million $0.17 28.71

Project Angel Parent has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Micro Software.

Profitability

This table compares Project Angel Parent and Smith Micro Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Project Angel Parent N/A N/A N/A Smith Micro Software -14.69% -0.36% -0.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Project Angel Parent and Smith Micro Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Project Angel Parent 0 4 6 0 2.60 Smith Micro Software 0 0 4 0 3.00

Project Angel Parent presently has a consensus target price of $30.94, indicating a potential upside of 28.94%. Smith Micro Software has a consensus target price of $9.65, indicating a potential upside of 97.75%. Given Smith Micro Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Smith Micro Software is more favorable than Project Angel Parent.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.8% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Project Angel Parent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Project Angel Parent beats Smith Micro Software on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Project Angel Parent

MeridianLink Inc. is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc. is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc. engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot. The company was founded by William W. Smith Jr. on November 30, 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Project Angel Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Project Angel Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.