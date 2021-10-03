Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Market Cap Reaches $152.29 Million

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0710 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a total market cap of $152.29 million and approximately $168.15 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,485.26 or 0.44847606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00056441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.91 or 0.00241942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00117653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Coin Profile

SLP is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 2,145,135,756 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Smooth Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

