Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

SMFKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smurfit Kappa Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cheuvreux raised Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group stock opened at $52.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.01 and its 200-day moving average is $53.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12-month low of $37.16 and a 12-month high of $60.34.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Smurfit Kappa Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

