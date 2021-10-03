Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 89.3% from the August 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ DNAA opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNAA. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter worth $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter worth $202,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter worth $217,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter worth $354,000.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector.

