Soda Coin (SOC) Hits Market Capitalization of $63.87 Million

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Soda Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0364 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Soda Coin has a total market cap of $63.87 million and approximately $28.30 million worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Soda Coin has traded 67.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Soda Coin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,712.47 or 0.43406210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00056119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.70 or 0.00286482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00115419 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Soda Coin Profile

SOC is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,753,526,984 coins. The official website for Soda Coin is www.monstercube.kr/eng . Soda Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/sodatable . Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Soda Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soda Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Soda Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Soda Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Soda Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.