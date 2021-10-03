Solanium Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week (SLIM)

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Solanium has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Solanium has a total market capitalization of $132.57 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solanium coin can now be purchased for $2.65 or 0.00005550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00065800 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00102433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00140878 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,767.34 or 0.99978068 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.91 or 0.07130729 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002540 BTC.

About Solanium

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Solanium Coin Trading

