Solrise Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $1.15 Million (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One Solrise Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Solrise Finance has a market cap of $36.57 million and $1.15 million worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Solrise Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00066828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00104282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00145263 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,989.34 or 1.00005264 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,375.61 or 0.07034450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002542 BTC.

About Solrise Finance

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,582,345 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Buying and Selling Solrise Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solrise Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solrise Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solrise Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solrise Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.