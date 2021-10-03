Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the August 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SKHHY stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $29.23. 22,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,452. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.58. Sonic Healthcare has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $32.34.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.6718 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

Several analysts recently commented on SKHHY shares. Citigroup lowered Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. lowered Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.