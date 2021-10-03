SparksPay (SPK) Trading 102.2% Higher Over Last Week

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 37.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 3rd. SparksPay has a total market cap of $45,307.27 and $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SparksPay has traded 102.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000043 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,606,679 coins and its circulating supply is 10,488,618 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

