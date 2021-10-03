Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) Short Interest Update

Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the August 31st total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition by 1,510.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition by 320.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMTS opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Spartacus Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.59.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

