Spartan Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $38.42 Million (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spartan Protocol has a market cap of $38.42 million and $1.04 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001066 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spartan Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00066479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00104039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.00143402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,976.24 or 1.00023506 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.77 or 0.07052580 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 84,879,245 coins and its circulating supply is 75,158,177 coins. The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartan Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spartan Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spartan Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spartan Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spartan Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.