Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Update

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 91.8% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:SPE opened at $15.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29. Special Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $16.06.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

In other news, Director Gerald Hellerman purchased 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $1,055,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 618.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,333 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 22,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 100.8% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 3,572,795 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $54,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.