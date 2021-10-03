Spectre.ai Dividend Token Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (SXDT)

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a total market cap of $9.56 million and $6.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded 180.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,555.19 or 0.44922296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00057117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.94 or 0.00281230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00118808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Coin Profile

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CRYPTO:SXDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 coins and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 coins. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the dividend-token, SPECTRE pays out normal dividends and special dividends to dividend-token holders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Dividend Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

