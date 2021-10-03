Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Trading 5.7% Higher This Week

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00053267 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00141383 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.71 or 0.00517890 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00016160 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00034105 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00044142 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.