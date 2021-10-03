Spectrum Market Capitalization Achieves $38,647.84 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Spectrum has a market cap of $38,647.84 and $6.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Spectrum has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.77 or 0.00355276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000839 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

