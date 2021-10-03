Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Up 67.5% in September

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the August 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Sphere 3D during the second quarter worth $2,362,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sphere 3D during the second quarter worth $56,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sphere 3D during the second quarter worth $28,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sphere 3D during the second quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sphere 3D during the second quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Sphere 3D has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $216.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.28.

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of compute, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries.

