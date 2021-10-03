Splinterlands Market Capitalization Reaches $36.07 Million (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. Splinterlands has a total market capitalization of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Splinterlands alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00066374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00104455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.25 or 0.00143846 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,919.03 or 1.00161725 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.61 or 0.07077405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Splinterlands Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Splinterlands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splinterlands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.