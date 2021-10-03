Squirrel Finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $31,636.00 (NUTS)

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Squirrel Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $31,636.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Squirrel Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00002499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Squirrel Finance has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Squirrel Finance alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded up 19,520.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,804.96 or 0.44808379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00057131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.16 or 0.00261303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00118100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Coin Profile

NUTS is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 1,544,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,543,851 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official website is squirrel.finance . Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Squirrel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Squirrel Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Squirrel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Squirrel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Squirrel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.