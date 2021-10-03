SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Short Interest Update

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,100 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the August 31st total of 651,800 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 349,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Dawson James lifted their price objective on SRAX from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in SRAX in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SRAX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SRAX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRAX opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61. SRAX has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $7.29.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

