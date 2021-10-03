StableXSwap Price Tops $2.67 on Major Exchanges (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One StableXSwap coin can now be purchased for $2.67 or 0.00005484 BTC on major exchanges. StableXSwap has a market capitalization of $36.42 million and approximately $963.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,709.12 or 1.00095426 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00080383 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00055174 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006164 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $293.71 or 0.00603572 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap Coin Profile

StableXSwap (CRYPTO:STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com . The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

StableXSwap Coin Trading

