Stakinglab Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $388.91 and $12.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded down 26% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00021758 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001235 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000120 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab (CRYPTO:LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.