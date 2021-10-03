Standard Protocol Price Hits $0.47 (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.32 million and approximately $322,430.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000991 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00065065 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00101486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.38 or 0.00139680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,590.81 or 1.00147299 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,363.14 or 0.07077193 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

