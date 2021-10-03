Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,620 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 101,050 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,283,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.96.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $112.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.50. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $133.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

