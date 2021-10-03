State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 26,425 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,425 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Kansas City Southern worth $26,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 17.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 7.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.57.

KSU stock opened at $276.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 209.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.68 and its 200 day moving average is $280.19. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

