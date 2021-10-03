State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 1,362 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.10% of AutoZone worth $33,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 283.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Stephens boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,651.89.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,672.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,738.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,613.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,514.34.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $30.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,417 shares of company stock worth $42,887,641 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

