State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,269 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Howmet Aerospace worth $27,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.1% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 72.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HWM opened at $32.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

