State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Arista Networks worth $33,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after acquiring an additional 381,356 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Arista Networks by 16.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,962,000 after buying an additional 213,915 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter worth $68,699,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 32.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,488,000 after buying an additional 164,914 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Arista Networks by 202.2% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 196,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,304,000 after buying an additional 131,432 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus raised their price target on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total value of $9,358,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.93, for a total value of $511,403.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 215,353 shares of company stock worth $79,478,327 over the last three months. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $350.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.97. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.35 and a twelve month high of $384.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

