State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.11% of Tractor Supply worth $24,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $5,655,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 130.3% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,721,000 after purchasing an additional 79,359 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO stock opened at $201.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.33. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $213.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Benchmark began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.73.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

