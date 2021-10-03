State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,321 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $31,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $50,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $118.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.83 and its 200 day moving average is $111.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $98.69 and a 52-week high of $128.41.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

CNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.78.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

