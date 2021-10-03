State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 11,158 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,158 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.14% of Extra Space Storage worth $30,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,596,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,572,000 after buying an additional 41,227 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 12.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,896,000 after acquiring an additional 83,170 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,299,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.15.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $168.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.00 and a 200-day moving average of $160.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.33 and a 12 month high of $194.67.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 94.70%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

