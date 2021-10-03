State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 20,337 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,337 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.09% of Eversource Energy worth $24,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 246.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ES shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ES opened at $81.84 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

