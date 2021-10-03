State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 9,016 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,016 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Prudential Financial worth $25,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 119,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,958,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,190,000 after buying an additional 140,952 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 79,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

PRU stock opened at $106.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.73. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.39 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

