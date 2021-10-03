StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Update

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the August 31st total of 18,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 130,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GASS. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in StealthGas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in StealthGas by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GASS traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.74. 214,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,526. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. StealthGas has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $3.32. The company has a market cap of $103.73 million, a P/E ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 1.58.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.77 million. StealthGas had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 1.71%. On average, research analysts expect that StealthGas will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

