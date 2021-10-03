Step Hero (HERO) Market Capitalization Tops $17.30 Million

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Step Hero has a market cap of $17.30 million and $1.17 million worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Step Hero has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Step Hero coin can now be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00002792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Step Hero alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,724.06 or 0.43328845 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00056309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.46 or 0.00287385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00116179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Step Hero Profile

HERO is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Step Hero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Hero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Hero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.