Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 1,034 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $44,800,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 228.2% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,278,000 after acquiring an additional 166,870 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,070,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,723,000 after acquiring an additional 108,254 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,387,000 after buying an additional 41,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 762,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,174,000 after buying an additional 34,803 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $239.20 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $177.39 and a twelve month high of $251.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

