Stephens Inc. AR Buys 645 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVLR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avalara alerts:

Shares of AVLR opened at $176.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.84 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.10. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.33 and a twelve month high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. On average, analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.13.

In other Avalara news, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $119,014.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.54, for a total transaction of $4,756,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 586,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,010,344.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,835 shares of company stock valued at $12,998,484 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.