Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.98 Million Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 166.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,611 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 564,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 77,371 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $5,514,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 46,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,369.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 132,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 123,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 192,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $10,505,642.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $234,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,929,792 shares of company stock worth $532,749,616 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NASDAQ CG opened at $47.91 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.56.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.76 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

