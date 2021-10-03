stETH (Lido) Price Reaches $3,408.62 (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for about $3,408.62 or 0.07098908 BTC on exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.55 billion and approximately $179.39 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00066405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00104133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.73 or 0.00143133 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,044.28 or 1.00058772 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $344.45 or 0.00717362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,335,883 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.