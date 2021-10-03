Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of SRMLF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.32. 6,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,911. Storm Resources has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRMLF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Storm Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.10.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as development company, which engages in the exploration and acquisition of oil, natural gas, and liquids reserves. It focuses on capital investment discipline with strict adherence to production and cash flow growth. It operates in northeast British Columbia and has a focused asset base with large land positions in resource plays at Umbach.

