Strike Price Up 17% This Week (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Strike coin can now be bought for $57.68 or 0.00118445 BTC on major exchanges. Strike has a market capitalization of $172.42 million and approximately $25.30 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Strike has traded 17% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00066299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00104086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.82 or 0.00143374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,992.31 or 1.00599772 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,468.18 or 0.07121484 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002525 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,989,029 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

