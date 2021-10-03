Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,429,242 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,054 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $9,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 438,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 25,914 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 116.4% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 85,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 45,786 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $94,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 570,736.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,940,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,567,000 after buying an additional 7,938,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,770.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 345,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 327,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11. The firm has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.97. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 16.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

