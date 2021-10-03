Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Down 46.8% in September

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,900 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the August 31st total of 638,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of SUTNY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.47. 33,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,823. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.44.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies with trust banking as its core business operations. Its services include the supervising management strategies, financial management, human resource management, corporate administrative management, operational process management, risk management and compliance management; as well as managing the internal auditing services.

