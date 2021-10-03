Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Down 46.8% in September

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,900 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the August 31st total of 638,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Shares of SUTNY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.47. 33,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,823. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.44.
About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.