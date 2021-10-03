Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Short Interest Down 42.9% in September

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 732,000 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 1,282,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,660.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMMCF shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

SMMCF stock remained flat at $$16.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665 shares, compared to its average volume of 881. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.26.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.