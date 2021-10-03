Super Zero Protocol Hits Market Cap of $57.05 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $57.05 million and $855,885.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,442.98 or 0.07088948 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00112123 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 629,929,941 coins and its circulating supply is 329,805,996 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

