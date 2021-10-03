SuperCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.00 (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One SuperCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. SuperCoin has a total market cap of $51,019.16 and approximately $7.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperCoin Profile

SuperCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,297,762 coins. The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

